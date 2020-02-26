Authorities Seize Meth, 'Date Rape' Drug From Elizabeth Man Already Facing Drug Charges

A 56-year-old Elizabeth man who authorities two years ago charged with having nearly $59,000 worth of crystal meth was busted again last week.

A warranted search turned up 175 grams of methamphetamine, two bottles of GHB, drug packaging materials and $170 in drug proceeds at Christopher Durkin's Spring Street home last Thursday, according to a release from the Union County Prosecutor's Office.

GHB is a powerful depressant commonly known as a "date rape" drug that's used to treat narcolepsy.

In 2018, Durkin was charged with having more than 20 ounces of crystal meth valued at roughly $59,000.

Durkin was taken into custody again and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to distribute, a related second-degree narcotics offense and two related third-degree narcotics offenses, the UCPO said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.