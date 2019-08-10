Authorities Seek Kin Of Ridgefield Woman, 33, Struck, Killed On Route 5

UPDATE: Ridgefield police on Tuesday continued trying to locate the next of kin of a 33-year-old borough woman who was struck and killed by an SUV at a notorious borough intersection the night before.

A 78-year-old Fort Lee driver was behind the wheel of the Honda CRV that struck the woman as she crossed Route 5 at Maple Avenue, Deputy Police Chief Robert Meurer said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit joined borough police in what is an ongoing investigation. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau collected evidence.

No identification will be made until next of kin is notified, authorities said.

