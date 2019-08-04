Contact Us
Authorities Search For Man, 24, Who Went Into Lake Hopatcong Water

Cecilia Levine
The man was on a boat in Jefferson Township when he entered the water sometime after 7 p.m., New Jersey State Trooper Alejandro Goez said. Photo Credit: Chelly Pinto FACEBOOK

Authorities are searching for a 24-year-old man who went missing after going into the water at Lake Hopatcong Saturday evening.

The man was on a boat in Jefferson Township when he entered the water sometime after 7 p.m., New Jersey State Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

It wasn't immediately clear if the man fell into the water, Goez said.

A search involving several area dive teams was postponed until Sunday morning due to lightning and limited visibility.

Dan Gunderman was with his fiancee inside Main Lake Market when someone sounded an alarm in the store "as the suspected boater went overboard," he told NJ.com.

The pontoon boat was about 40 feet off the dock, and emergency responders were on scene and in the water immediately, he said.

