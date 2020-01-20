Contact Us
Authorities: Roselle Park Off-Duty Officer Shoots Himself Dead In SUV After Matawan Crash

An off-duty Roselle Park officer shot and killed himself after crashing his car in Matawan, authorities said.
An off-duty Roselle Park officer shot and killed himself after crashing his car in Matawan, authorities said. Photo Credit: Judi Stevenson-Garcia

An off-duty Roselle Park police officer shot and killed himself after crashing his car into a pair of parked vehicles Sunday in Matawan, authorities said.

The 39-year-old officer's SUV partially rolled over after crashing near a two-story home on Broad Street across from the borough's municipal center, trapping him, around noon,  the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said in a release.

He was alive as first responders left his car to get equipment for extraction, prosecutor's spokesman Chris Swendeman said in an email Monday.

The Aberdeen resident "located located a firearm and fatally shot himself in the head,” Swendeman said.

“We are grieving as a department for the loss of our officer," Roselle Park Police Chief Daniel J. McCaffery said.

