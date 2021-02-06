Authorities Release Details, Announce Arrest In Hudson County Hostage Situation

A 21-year-old Staten Island man was arrested after holding a woman and her two children hostage in North Bergen Tuesday, authorities announced.

Divine Torres was holding the woman and her two kids -- ages 2 years old and 3 months -- hostage at a Days Inn at 2600 Tonnelle Avenue around 10 a.m. Tuesday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

North Bergen police were notified by the NYPD, and responded to the scene, along with the Hudson County Regional SWAT Team.

Crisis and hostage negotiators were able to make contact with Torres, and safely and peacefully negotiate his surrender and the release of the hostages, Suarez said.

Torres was charged by the North Bergen Police Department with kidnapping, endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated assault and terroristic threats, Suarez said.

No injuries were reported.

