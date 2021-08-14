Authorities Probe Suspicious Death At East Hanover Hotel

Authorities are investigating what they're calling a suspicious death at an East Hanover hotel.

The body was found at the Oyo Hotel on Route 10 West on Friday, Aug. 13, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

The incident is being investigated by the East Hanover Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

There was no danger to the public at this time, and there is no further information related to the investigation that will be released at this time.

No further information was released.

