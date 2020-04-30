Authorities Probe Body Found In Woods Near Somerset County Home As Homicide

The discovery of a male body in the woods near a Somerset County home is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity at a home on Park Street in Franklin Township shortly before 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said in a joint press release.

After talking to several people who said they had found a the body of a black male in the woods near the home, officers located the body and secured the crime scene, officials said.

Authorities believe the man may have lived on the same street, Robertson said.

More information is pending an autopsy.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 .

