Authorities: Phillispburg Man Sexually Assaulted Victim Under 13 Years Old

A 31-year-old Phillipsburg man was charged with sexually assaulting a Hunterdon County victim under the age of 13 years old, authorities said.

Christopher Vielma was being held in the Warren County Jail on similar charges that occurred there, Acting Hunterdon County Prosecutor Michael J. Williams said in a joint release.

Vielma was charged Friday with first degree aggravated sexual assault, second degree sexual assault and second degree endangering the welfare of a child.

