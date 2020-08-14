Authorities: Phillipsburg Man Robbed Juvenile At Gunpoint With Illegal Handgun

A Phillipsburg man used an illegal handgun to rob a juvenile at gunpoint, authorities charged.

William A. Wilson demanded cash from the victim at South Main Street business just before 2:15 p.m. Thursday, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said.

A search of Wilson's Hudson Street home turned up the gun used in the robbery, along with other items integral to the investigation, Pfeiffer said.

Wilson was being held at Warren County Correction Facility pending a detention motion.

