Authorities: Pedestrian Struck, Killed By FedEx Truck On Route 23 In Wayne Still Not ID'd

More than a day after a man was struck and killed by a FedEx truck on Route 23 in Wayne, authorities hadn't yet been able to identify him.

The victim was pronounced dead at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center shortly before 10:30 a.m. Thursday, a little over a half-hour after he was struck on the highway's northbound side near Black Oak Ridge Road, authorities said Friday.

The body was later taken to the state Regional Medical Examiner's Office in Newark for an autopsy -- and, hopefully, positive identification, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Wayne Police Chief Jack McNiff said in a joint announcement.

The northbound highway was closed for an investigation. The FedEx driver remained at the scene, authorities said.No charges were immediately filed, although Valdes and McNiff noted that an investigation was continuing.

The prosecutor asked that anyone with additional information about the incident contact her office's tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Wayne Police Department at (973) 694-0600 .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.