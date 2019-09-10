Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Authorities: Pedestrian, 64, Struck, Killed In Passaic By Driver From Spain

Jerry DeMarco
225 Gregory Ave., Passaic
225 Gregory Ave., Passaic Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A driver from Spain was behind the wheel of an SUV that struck and killed a 64-year-old woman in Passaic before dawn Wednesday, authorities said.

Mary Hernandez of Passaic was pronounced dead at St. Mary’s Hospital shortly after the 6:05 a.m. crash in the 200 block of Gregory Avenue, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said in a joint release.

Manuel Henry Tolivia Gimeno, 48, of Valencia, Spain was driving the 2018 Toyota 4-Runner that struck Hernandez as she crossed the street, the release says.

It doesn't address an earlier report on Daily Voice that Gimeno may have been unlicensed -- or whether he was legally in the United States.

He wasn't injured, the release says, adding that an investigation was continuing.Valdes asked that anyone who may have witnessed the crash call her office's tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Passaic Police Department at (973) 365-3920 .

