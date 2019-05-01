Authorities: Paterson Ex-Con Who Showed Up At Hospital Shot Himself With Kids In Home

A Paterson ex-con who showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound last week was arrested by authorities who said he shot himself with an illegal firearm while two children were present.

Prosecutors said they were going to ask a judge to order that 26-year-old Denzel Shepperson, who was taken into custody Tuesday, remain held in the Passaic County Jail in connection with the April 25 shooting.

They didn't say what made the gun discharge.

Shepperson was charged with three weapons offenses – including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm -- as well as hindering, drug possession and child endangerment.

Police were unable to locate a crime scene after Shepperson showed up at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson last Thursday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint release.

Detectives quickly got to the bottom of what really happened, they said.

