Authorities: Passaic Driver Shoots At Officer, Injures Two Hudson Women In Crash

Authorities filed attempted murder charges against a Passaic man who they said shot at an off-duty police officer from a moving car, then crashed into another vehicle – injuring two Hudson County women – before trying to flee.

Joe Vega, 24, also was hit with a host of illegal weapons and ammunition charges, as well as with leaving the scene of a crash involving serious injury following Monday’s incident.

The off-duty officer wasn’t injured, but the women – one 35 from Union City, the other 36 from North Bergen – had to be hospitalized, authorities said.

Vega fired at the officer’s car on Monroe Street before crashing in the area of Myrtle Avenue and Sherman Street, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said in a joint release.

He was captured nearby, they said.

Vega remained held in the Passaic County Jail on charges that include attempted murder, illegal possession of a handgun and ammo ( dum dum bullets), aggravated assault, endangering an injured victim and resisting arrest.

