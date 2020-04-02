Authorities: Paramus Driver, 77, Crashes Sedan Into Ridgewood Police Car At Accident Scene

A 77-year-old driver from Paramus was hospitalized after her sedan hit two cars, one of them a Ridgewood police vehicle that was stopped following another crash.

The original crash occurred Monday afternoon at Linwood Avenue and Paramus Road.

Police were investigating that accident when the second crash occurred.

The Paramus driver, who wasn’t seriously injured, was issued a careless driving summons, police said.

Her Mercury Sable had to be towed.

No police were reportedly injured.

