Authorities: On-The-Spot Paramus Police Officers Nab ID Thief Fleeing With Victim's $3,500

Jerry DeMarco
Chelsea Colson
Chelsea Colson Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy PARAMUS PD

Paramus police nabbed an identity thief as she tried to flee a Route 17 bank with $3,500 that she'd just pulled from a victim’s account, authorities said.

Responding to a call, Officers Michael Boccher, Gregg Hooper and Officer David Polanco seized Chelsea D. Colson, 29, outside the Citibank branch Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said Wednesday.

She was carrying a small amount of cocaine, Ehrenberg said.

The officers learned that Colson withdrew $3,500 from a Brooklyn resident’s account using stolen identification.

Colson, who's had recent addresses in New York and Florida, is awaiting trial in New York City after authorities said she took a swing at a patrol officer in the Chelsea section of Manhattan last August after she refused to pay a taxi driver the $19 fare.

Paramus police charged Colson with ID theft, theft by deception and possession of a bogus credit card and cocaine. She was released pending a court hearing.

