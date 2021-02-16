Authorities: Off-Duty State Trooper Was 2X Over Legal Limit In Hoboken Police Car Crash

An off-duty New Jersey State Trooper was twice over the legal limit when he struck a Hoboken police car in an early-morning crash over the weekend, authorities said.

Roy Sanchez, 28, was heading in the wrong direction down First Street in Hoboken, when Officer Harry Montavlo saw him, activated his lights and attempted to pull him over around 2 a.m. Saturday, Det. Lt. Danilo Cabrera said.

Sanchez, of Secaucus, then turned right and struck a pile of snow, reversed and struck Montalvo's car, then drove forwarded and pulled over in front of Hoboken Police Headquarters, authorities said.

Hoboken Officer Daniel Grossi responded to the scene and conducted a field sobriety test, which Sanchez ultimately failed, Cabrera said.

Sanchez was arrested and charged with DWI after breath samples found he was twice over the legal limit, reckless driving and possession of open container of an alcoholic beverage in the passenger compartment, police said.

Sanchez has reportedly been a member of the New Jersey State Police for three and a half years, and was suspended without pay following the incident, NJ.com reports.

He was released to a responsible party.

Sanchez made headlines in 2018 when fashioned a makeshift tourniquet out of a computer cable to save a shooting victim.

