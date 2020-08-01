Authorities: NYC Defendant Who Crashed Stolen Mercedes On GWB Is Serial Car Thief

UPDATE: An 18-year-old New York City resident busted after crashing a car stolen from a Paramus dealership at the George Washington Bridge recently was arrested several times – and almost immediately released – after committing similar crimes, records show.

New Jersey State Police were investigating Nyaomi James, who crashed a Mercedes stolen from a Paramus dealership Thursday night into four vehicles on the bridge while trying to flee, Daily Voice has learned.

James was accused last month of stealing a $150,000 Land Rover from an Englewood Jaguar dealership several weeks earlier.

She was arrested in New York City and sent to the Bergen County Jail in Hackensack, only to have a judge order her released a the next day.

“She literally walked out of the jail and down the street into the Nissan dealership and stole a car out of their garage,” a senior law enforcement official told Daily Voice.

An unoccupied Mercedes vehicle was running when James got into the driver’s seat and sped off Thursday night, authorities said.

Paramus police, using GPS, tracked the vehicle heading east on Route 4 and alerted Port Authority police.

Detectives in the area “observed and followed the vehicle through the toll lane with lights and siren,” Port Authority Spokeswoman Lenis Rodrigues said.

“The vehicle proceeded to drive around the detectives’ vehicle and head eastbound to the lower level of the GWB, where it crashed into four other vehicles stopped in traffic,” she said.

PAPD police took James into custody without incident, Rodrigues said.

There were no reported injuries, she said.

Police sent James to the Bergen County Jail, only to have a judge ordered her released less than 24 hours later.

Although records list her as a man, authorities said James told them she identified as a woman.

The new charges against her include endangerment, eluding and receiving stolen property.





