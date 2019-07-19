Authorities: NYC Corrections Officers Surrender On Weapons Charges In Paterson Shooting

Two New York City corrections officers surrendered Friday in connection with a shooting in Paterson that authorities said was committed by a Union County man.

Authorities charged Rasheim Williams, 26, of Brooklyn, and Keith Hood, 29, of Staten Island each with weapons possession.

Jeffrey Hulse, 29, of Roselle also turned himself in and was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint release.

City police found the victim – a 27-year-old East Orange man -- with several gunshot wounds in a building on Getty Avenue near Hemlock Street this past Saturday, they said, adding that he was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson.

The brief release didn’t say what alleged connection Williams and Hood have to the shooting or what types of weapons were involved.

It did say that prosecutors intended to ask a judge in Paterson to order all three held pending further court action.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.