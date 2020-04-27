Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Prosecutor: Hackensack Warehouse Worker Had Online Sex Chats With Underage Englewood Girl
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities: NJ Mom Set Apartment On Fire Then Fled With 3 Kids To Perth Amboy

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Jacklyn McLoughlin, 33, of Hillsborough.
Jacklyn McLoughlin, 33, of Hillsborough. Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office

A Hillsborough mom was charged with intentionally starting three fires inside of her apartment before fleeing the scene to Perth Amboy with her three kids, authorities said.

Hillsborough police got a 9-1-1 call around 11:10 p.m. April 20 for a fire at a Treeman Drive apartment, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson announced in a joint release.

A neighbor told police she saw Jacklyn McLoughlin, 33, fleeing the unit where she lived with her kids just before fire companies and police responded, Robertson said.

An investigation found that the fires were planned and deliberately set by McLoughlin, who authorities found at a home in Perth Amboy, Robertson announced alongside Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Hillsborough Police Chief Michael McMahon.

Her children were released to a family member, they said.

Three other tenants in the building were displaced as a result of water damage from extinguishing the fire, authorities said.

McLoughlin was being held in Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.