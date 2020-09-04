Authorities: NJ Man Found With Coke, Xanax After U.S. Postal Workers Intercept 7 Grams Of Meth

A Hackettstown man is facing a slew of drug-related charges after methamphetamine was intercepted by the United States Postal Service and a search of his home turned up cocaine, Xanax and anabolic steroids, authorities said.

John F. Geiger, 39, was arrested Sept. 2, after police from several agencies executed two search warrants in Washington Township, Morris County, Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said in a joint release.

The search turned up approximately 45 grams of cocaine, 97 Xanax pills and two vials of anabolic steroids, Knapp said.

Approximately seven grams of suspected methamphetamine was intercepted by USPS, Knapp said.

Geiger is facing several drug offenses.

Geiger is a Somerset County Drug Court participant and is currently being supervised by probation, authorities said. He was held at Morris County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing.

