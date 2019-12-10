Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Authorities: Next-Door Garfield Neighbor Of Accused Teacher Also Had Child Porn, 30,525 Images

Jerry DeMarco
Ray Street neighbors Leonardo L. Perez (left), Pasquale "Pash" Bernaldo-Antonelli
Ray Street neighbors Leonardo L. Perez (left), Pasquale "Pash" Bernaldo-Antonelli Photo Credit: MUGSHOTS: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR / GoogleMaps photo

The Garfield neighbor of a Tenafly fifth grade teacher who was charged with possession of child porn had similar images of his own -- 30,525 of them, authorities said.

Leonardo L. Perez, 18, was arrested on Thursday, the same day as teacher Pasquale Bernaldo-Antonelli, and joined his Ray Street neighbor in the Bergen County Jail, authorities said.

Perez was arrested by Cyber Crimes Unit detectives who conducted a warranted search at his house and found that he “used the Internet to view, download, or possess approximately 30,525 digital files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

They hit the house next door, too, arresting Bernaldo-Antonelli, who they said had dozen child pornography images stored on a cloud.

Prosecutor: 5th Grade Teacher Had Dozens Of Child Porn Images

A judge ordered Bernaldo-Antonelli and Perez both released on Friday, pending further court action, following detention hearings in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Perez is charged with second-degree possession of more than 1,000 images and Bernaldo-Antonelli with third-degree possession of more than 100 files.

