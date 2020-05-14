Authorities: Newark Officer In 'Troubling' Video Relieved Of Gun, Reassigned

One Newark police officer has been reassigned to desk work only and relieved of his gun after video of him and his colleagues using force to subdue a man surfaced on social media, authorities said.

The incident began when police responded to a citizen's complaint of a disturbance May 12, Newark Police Director Anthony Ambrose said.

The video captured at the scene shows a man begging police to speak to another man as officers pull him away. The officers appear to tase the man before he falls to the ground. One officer can be seen punching him.

Authorities did not identify the officers and an internal investigation is under way, Ambrose said.

"The video of the incident last night, in which Newark officers used force to subdue a resident is very troubling and extremely counter to the kind of police force we demand to have in Newark," Mayor Ras J. Baraka said.

"Our police force has been working hard to improve community relations and build trust to the point that our citizen complaints have decreased significantly," said Baraka, "and we want to stay on that path."

