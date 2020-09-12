Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: More Charges Filed Against Accused Teaneck Child Sex Abuser After Domestic Violence Arrest
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities: Newark Girl, 14, Sexually Assaulted By Linden Pastor

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Clifford Brower, pastor of Newark's Blessed Assurance Church.
Clifford Brower, pastor of Newark's Blessed Assurance Church. Photo Credit: Newark PD/Blessed Assurance Church Facebook

A Linden pastor has been charged with the sexual assault of a 14-year-old Newark girl, authorities said Wednesday.

Clifford Brower, 57, a pastor at the Blessed Assurance Church in Newark, is believed to have committed "various acts of sexual assault" on the girl on Aug. 5, 2019, Acting Assistant Prosecutor Theodore Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Brower is currently being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark, on charges of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, Ambrose and Stephens said.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office will be moving for detention. A hearing date has not yet been scheduled.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact the Special Victims Unit of the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-753-1130.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.