Authorities Nab Accused Paterson Arsonist

A Paterson man was charged with starting a car fire late Monday.

Detectives arrested Giancarick Carbonell, 32, after city firefighters doused the 10:15 p.m. blaze outside a Market Street business without damage to surrounding structures, authorities said.

They charged him with aggravated arson and sent him to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance Tuesday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Anyone with additional information or images of the incident is asked to contact the Passaic County prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or Paterson police at (973) 321-1111.

