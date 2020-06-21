Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Lawyer Charged In Lucrative Hudson, Morris Political Bribery Scheme
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities: Morris County Suspect Captured After Fatally Stabbing Man While Children Were Home

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
299 Parsippany Road
299 Parsippany Road Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Morris County man was arrested after stabbing 35-year-old man to death during an argument while two children were home, said authorities who charged him.

 Edilson D. Trejo, 21 -- who lives at the Parsippany Road apartment where the incident occurred -- took a shower, changed his clothes and fled the scene after the incident was reported to police around 5:50 Saturday morning, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said in a release with local police. 

Trejo used a knife to stab the victim multiple times in the neck and torso while two children under the age of 10 were home, Knapp said. The victim's body was found at the apartment with multiple stab wounds, authorities said.

Trejo was being held at the Morris County Jail on charges of manslaughter, weapon possession, child endangerment and more.

An investigation by members of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office – Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit is under way.

Anyone with information related to the investigation are encouraged to call the Major Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200, or the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department at 973-263-4300.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.