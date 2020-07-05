Authorities: Man Who Kicked Hamburg Officer In Groin Once Assaulted State Trooper

A man recently arrested for drunkenly assaulting three Hamburg police officers was once taken into custody for slamming a car door on a state trooper, said authorities who charged him.

Hamburg police responded to a dispute between the 52-year-old man and an unidentified woman at 100 Quarry Road Sunday evening, police said in a release.

Upon arrival, Kurt M. Takach appeared highly intoxicated was immediately uncooperative with officers, authorities said.

The property's landlord said Takach was told numerous times before that he was not permitted there due to prior incidents when he was intoxicated and disorderly, police said.

Takach was told to gather his belongings and leave, but became "further enraged and began yelling and cursing louder and stepped towards officers in an aggressive manner,'' police said.

Takach refused to put his hands behind his back to be handcuffed, police said, and began to struggle with the three officers. During their subsequent struggle to place Takach into the patrol car, he kicked an officer multiple times in his groin and upper leg area, police said.

Takach eventually was subdued and taken to Hamburg police headquarters where he was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and defiant trespassing, police said. He was released and taken to Newton Medical Center by St. Claire's EMS for evaluation, they said.

Takach was sentenced to jail and probation for leaving the scene of an accident on Jan. 24, 2015, in Montague, reports say.

Takach reportedly injured a state trooper by pushing the car door onto the trooper’s leg and then resisting arrest.

He was ordered to complete an approved anger management program and submit to a substance abuse evaluation, reports said. His driver’s license was ordered suspended for 10 years.

