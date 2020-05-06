Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Authorities: Man Wanted For Assaulting Police Caught Burglarizing Morris County Auto Shop

Cecilia Levine
Ronald Mulford III was caught burglarizing Approved Auto Electric on Route 46 in Netcong, authorities said.
Ronald Mulford III was caught burglarizing Approved Auto Electric on Route 46 in Netcong, authorities said. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Hackettstown PD

A 25-year-old Hackettstown man once wanted for assaulting a police officer was being held in the Morris County Jail after the owner of a Route 46 Morris County auto shop caught him burglarizing his store, authorities said.

Police got a 9-1-1 call from the owner of Approved Auto Electric saying his cameras sense movement in the store around 12:13 p.m. Wednesday, Mount Olive police said in a news release.

Responding officers found Ronald Mulford, III, who was captured on security tapes loading inventory into a dark-colored pickup, police said.

A search of Mulford's truck turned up motor vehicle alternators, direct current generators and a motor generator, police said.

Mulford was taken to police headquarters and charged with burglary, theft, criminal trespass and violation of executive order, MOPD said.

He was lodged in the Morris County Jail pending a court hearing.

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

