Authorities: Man Threatens Jewish Manager Of Jersey City Building Where 3 Were Shot Dead

A Jersey City man threatened the property manager of a building where three people were gunned down in a hate crime last year, authorities said.

The manager was leaving the Martin Luther King Drive building dressed in traditional Hasidic clothing around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday when Taylor Stackhouse, 38, threatened him, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Authorities arrested Stackhouse on Thursday and charged him with several counts each of bias intimidation and terroristic threats, as well as a disorderly harassment count, Suarez said.

Three innocent people were slain in the same building on Dec. 10, 2019.

Jersey City Detective Joseph Seals was killed by the same shooters earlier that day.

They both were killed by law enforcement officers.

Authorities saw no connection between the killings and Tuesday's incident, Suarez said.

