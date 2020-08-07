Authorities: Man Robbed At Knifepoint In Hillsborough Home Invasion, 2 Jailed

Two men were being held in the Somerset County Jail in connection with a knifepoint home invasion, authorities said.

A man at a Bloomingdale Drive home called 9-1-1 around 2:45 p.m. June 17, to report the incident, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said in a release with local police.

The victim told detectives from the Hillsborough Police Department and Somerset County Prosecutor's Office that the suspects broke into his home, assaulted him then robbed him, Robertson said.

An investigation found Ahmad "Lucky" Campbell, 20, of South Bound Brook, threatened the victim with a knife while Amir Enoe, 19, of Raritan, took his wallet and phone, authorities said.

Enoe was arrested June 30 and Campbell on July 2, Robertson said. Both were charged with robbery and are being held pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Hillsborough Township Police Department at (908) 369-4323 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ.

Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential

