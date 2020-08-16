Authorities: Man Rapes Woman In Parsippany Motel After Months Of Abuse, Forced Prostitution

An Essex County man raped a woman and threatened to hurt her family in a Morris County motel this weekend after months of abuse and forced prostitution, authorities said.

Mcquacy Goodridge, 28, of West Orange, verbally and physically abused a 31-year-old woman while taking her all across Morris County and forcing her into acts of prostitution between March 2019 and Aug. 15, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said in a joint release with local police.

Police responded to the Ramada on Route 46 for a person being held in a room around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, just after Goodridge threatened to harm the woman if she didn't get more clients then forcibly penetrated her, according to Knapp and a spokesperson for his office.

Goodridge was lodged at the Morris County Jail on charges of human trafficking, sexual assault, criminal coercion, promoting prostitution and terroristic threats.

