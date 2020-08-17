Authorities: Jersey City Priest Groped Woman In Church

A Jersey City priest was arrested on accusations of groping and kissing a woman in his church, authorities said Monday.

Donato Cabardo, 56, surrendered to authorities at the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office in Jersey City Friday at 11 a.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Cabardo touched the woman's breast and buttocks and pressed his cheek against her cheek, kissing her cheek, hand, face and head at St. Paul of the Cross Church on Hancock Avenue between January and July 2020, Suarez said.

The alleged crimes were first reported to the Archdiocese of Newark, which notified the New Jersey Clergy Abuse Task Force and the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit.

Cabardo was charged with criminal sexual contact and harassment, and released on a summons complaint pending an appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court at the Hudson County Courthouse, scheduled for Sept. 9.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office SVU is actively investigating this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prosecutor’s Office at 201-915-1234 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s official website. All information will be kept confidential.

