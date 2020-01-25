Authorities: Jersey City Mom, 41, Dies Hours After Infant Found Dead

A 41-year-old Jersey City mom died at the hospital hours after her baby was found dead by authorities responding to a medical call at her house Saturday morning, authorities said.

Jersey City police and EMS responding to 33 Suburbia Ct. on reports of a woman needing medical attention found the female baby dead just after 6 a.m., the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

The woman was transported to Jersey City Medical Center for treatment of an undisclosed medical condition, the prosecutor's office said.

She was pronounced dead around 4:50 p.m., authorities said.

The cause and manner of the baby's death were unknown pending the findings of the regional medical examiner's office.

An investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit is ongoing with assistance from the Jersey City Police Department.

nyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Prosecutor’s Office official website .

All information will be kept confidential.

