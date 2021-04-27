Authorities Investigating Suspicious Death Of Jersey City Man, 40

Authorities in Hudson County are probing the suspicious death of a Jersey City man.

Benjamin Stone, 40, was found lifeless in his Storms Avenue apartment by officers performing a welfare check around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Stone was pronounced dead around 30 minutes later, Suarez said.

His death is considered suspicious due to injuries noticed on his body, the prosecutor said.

The final determination of cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are actively investigating this case. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip.

