Authorities Investigating Overnight Blaze That Torched Long Valley Home

Authorities are investigating a fire that burned a Long Valley house to the ground early Friday morning.

No injuries were reported in the blaze that broke out around 3 a.m. on East Mill Road, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp,

Firefighters worked until around 8:10 a.m. to knock down the fire in the unoccupied home, fire officials said.

Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to contact the Washington Township Police Department at (908) 876-3232 or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Fire/Environmental Unit at (973) 285-6200.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.