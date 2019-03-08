Contact Us
Authorities Investigating Overnight Blaze That Torched Long Valley Home

Cecilia Levine
Firefighters knocked out a blaze at an unoccupied Long Valley home early Friday morning. Photo Credit: Long Valley Fire Co. 1
A reported brush fire near Sherwood Park on East Mill Road consumed the house at 2:40 a.m., the Long Valley Fire Company said. Photo Credit: Long Valley Fire Co. 1

Authorities are investigating a fire that burned a Long Valley house to the ground early Friday morning.

No injuries were reported in the blaze that broke out around 3 a.m. on East Mill Road, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp,

Firefighters worked until around 8:10 a.m. to knock down the fire in the unoccupied home, fire officials said.

Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to contact the Washington Township Police Department at (908) 876-3232 or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Fire/Environmental Unit at (973) 285-6200.

