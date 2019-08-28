Authorities Investigating Fatal Shooting In Jersey City

A 35-year-old Jersey City man was shot and killed Tuesday night, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

Police responding to a report of gunfire near 169 Fulton Ave. found Jason Dunbar around 11:45 p.m. He had been shot multiple times.

He was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The prosecutor's office and Jersey City police are investigating. Anyone with information about Dunbar's death is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/ .

