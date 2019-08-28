Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 'Shark Tank' Star In Double-Fatal Boat Crash Still Scheduled For Thursday BergenPAC Show
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities Investigating Fatal Shooting In Jersey City

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A man was found shot on Fulton Avenue in Jersey City Tuesday night. He was pronounced dead less than an hour later.
A man was found shot on Fulton Avenue in Jersey City Tuesday night. He was pronounced dead less than an hour later. Photo Credit: Google

A 35-year-old Jersey City man was shot and killed Tuesday night, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

Police responding to a report of gunfire near 169 Fulton Ave. found Jason Dunbar around 11:45 p.m. He had been shot multiple times.

He was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The prosecutor's office and Jersey City police are investigating. Anyone with information about Dunbar's death is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/ .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.