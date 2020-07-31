Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Authorities Intercept Jersey City Man During Morris County Package, ID Theft

Cecilia Levine
Luis Casado-Antuna ordered iPhones using someone else's personal information and then tried claiming them with fake IDs in their name, Boonton Township police charged.
Luis Casado-Antuna ordered iPhones using someone else's personal information and then tried claiming them with fake IDs in their name, Boonton Township police charged. Photo Credit: https://www.pxfuel.com/en/free-photo-omocz

Police busted a Jersey City man just as he was arriving at Morris County home to steal a package of iPhones he'd shipped using the resident's personal information, authorities charged.

The incident was the culmination of a weeks-long investigation spurred by multiple reports of identity theft involving similar details, in which a suspect made fake IDs using victims' personal information to claim packages he'd have shipped to their homes, Boonton Township Police Chief Michael J. Danyo said.

Luis Casado-Antuna, 23, was arrested Wednesday as police intercepted his attempted package theft, Danyo said.

On July 28, someone reported fraudulent activity on a personal account. The victim's information had been compromised, and a shipment of iPhones was ordered in their name, Danyo said.

Boonton Township police tracked the shipment, which was scheduled to be delivered to a local residence on Wednesday. That afternoon, police developed details that an individual later identified as Casado-Antuna tried claiming the shipment before they were delivered.

Authorities set up a surveillance system on the house which captured Casado-Antuna arriving at the house at 2:35 p.m. -- just five minutes after the package was delivered -- in an apparent attempt to steal it from the front doorstep, Danyo said.

Casado-Antuna was arrested and found with a fake ID containing the Boonton Township resident's personal information, Danyo said. 

Casado-Antuna was was charged with one count of attempted theft by deception and one count of possession of false government identification, driving with a suspended license and other motor vehicle violations, police said.

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

