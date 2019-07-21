Contact Us
Authorities Identify Man Killed In Jersey City Saturday

Paul Milo
Jordan Herron
Jordan Herron Photo Credit: GoFundMe

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office are looking for suspects in a multiple shooting early Saturday that left two wounded and a man dead in Jersey City.

Jersey City police were called to New Heckman Drive near the Bayonne border around 12:45 a.m. on a report of shots fired.

They learned that a 19-year-old Jersey City man, Jordan Herron, had been taken to Bayonne Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the chest. He died there around 1 a.m.

Herron's death has been ruled a homicide.

The two other victims of the shooting, aged 18 and 17 and both of Jersey City, were taken to Jersey City Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The prosecutor's Homicide Unit asks anyone with information on the shooting to call the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or go online to leave a tip at http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/ .

Tips will be kept confidential.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help the family with funeral expenses.

