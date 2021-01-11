Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: NY Con Man Admits Scamming $3.5M From Elderly Investors In NJ, Elsewhere For Heart Attack Pill
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities ID Teen Shot Dead At Newark Halloween Party

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Newark police
Newark police Photo Credit: Newark PD

A 17-year-old East Orange boy was shot and killed at a Newark Halloween party Sunday night, authorities said.

Mouctar Toure suffered one gunshot wound at a large Halloween Party at an apartment building on 4th Avenue around 11:45 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

He was rushed to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:06 a.m., Monday. Nov. 1.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. 

Calls will be kept confidential. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.