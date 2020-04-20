Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Bergen Woman Struck By Hit-Run Driver On Route 46 Dies After Years-Long Battle
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities ID Motorcyclists Killed, Injured In Middlesex County NJ Turnpike Crash

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Marcus Wood, 30 of Willingboro, died in a 3-motorcycle crash Sunday on the NJ Turnpike in Middlesex County.
Marcus Wood, 30 of Willingboro, died in a 3-motorcycle crash Sunday on the NJ Turnpike in Middlesex County. Photo Credit: Marcus Wood Facebook

Two motorcycle drivers were killed in a three-bike crash on the NJ Turnpike Sunday in Middlesex County, authorities said.

Three riders were ejected from their bikes after a crash in the outer southbound lane near mile marker 84.2 in New Brunswick just after 1:20 p.m., New Jersey Police Lt. Ted Schafer said.

Brayan Portillo-Padilla, 22 of Sayerville, and Marcus Wood, 30 of Willingboro died. A third driver, a 29-year-old of Morrisville, PA, survived, Schafer said.

The crash investigation was ongoing as of Monday morning.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.