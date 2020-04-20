Authorities ID Motorcyclists Killed, Injured In Middlesex County NJ Turnpike Crash

Two motorcycle drivers were killed in a three-bike crash on the NJ Turnpike Sunday in Middlesex County, authorities said.

Three riders were ejected from their bikes after a crash in the outer southbound lane near mile marker 84.2 in New Brunswick just after 1:20 p.m., New Jersey Police Lt. Ted Schafer said.

Brayan Portillo-Padilla, 22 of Sayerville, and Marcus Wood, 30 of Willingboro died. A third driver, a 29-year-old of Morrisville, PA, survived, Schafer said.

The crash investigation was ongoing as of Monday morning.

