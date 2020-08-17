Authorities ID Man Who Died In Hunterdon County Apartment Fire

Authorities have identified Sunday's victim of a Hunterdon County fire at a housing complex for disabled residents.

Thomas A. Mahoney, 62, was found with serious burns inside his apartment at The Meadows at Oldwick, around 6:40 a.m., Acting Hunterdon County Prosecutor Michael J. Williams said in a joint release with local police.

The blaze broke out in the kitchen of Mahoney's unit at the independent living facility, authorities said. Mahoney was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

“Our condolences go out to Mr. Mahoney’s family and friends during this difficult time,” Williams said.

Responding agencies included Whitehouse Rescue Squad, Lebanon Fire Company, Oldwick Fire Company, East Whitehouse Fire Company, Fairmont Fire Company and EMS 1 Medic Unit.

Also responding were Quakertown Fire Company, RIC Team, High Bridge Fire Department, North Branch Fire Company and Pottersville Fire Company.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.