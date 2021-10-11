Contact Us
Authorities ID Man Dead In NJ Turnpike Crash

Cecilia Levine
Geraldo J. Velez-Portes
A 32-year-old man died in a crash on the NJ Turnpike early Wednesday in Union County.

An International tractor trailer and a Hino box truck were heading north in the truck late when the truck struck the back of the trailer at milepost 101.9 around 6:55 a.m., New Jersey State Police spokeswoman Brandi Slota said.

The driver of the Hino box truck suffered minor issues, and the passenger, Geraldo J. Velez-Portes, 32, of Perth Amboy, died.

The driver of the tractor trailer sustained minor injuries. 

