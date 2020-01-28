Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SEEN HER? Puppy Stolen In Saddle Brook Home Burglary
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities ID Jersey City Mom Who Died Hours After Infant

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Sandra Provost was taken to the hospital after authorities responded to 33 Suburbia Ct., in Jersey City, where her baby girl was pronounced dead, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.
Sandra Provost was taken to the hospital after authorities responded to 33 Suburbia Ct., in Jersey City, where her baby girl was pronounced dead, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said. Photo Credit: Facebook photo (inset)/Google Maps

Both a newborn baby girl and her mom died after a home delivery in Jersey City over the weekend, authorities said.

Sandra Provost, 41, gave birth to a baby girl who was pronounced dead at 33 Suburbia Ct. at 6:05 Saturday morning, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Provost was transported to Jersey City Medical Center, where she died that afternoon, Suarez said.

Authorities did not say whether or not Provost's condition was related to the birth of her new daughter. The baby's age was unknown, Suarez's office said.

The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner's Office.

At least three fatalities connected to the same house have been reported in the last seven months, NJ.com says.

Last June, the Suburbia Court house was cited for several code violations, and has since been visited by city inspectors numerous times since -- as recent as this month.

Michelle Macaluso of Bayonne died of drug-related causes last July at the house, which records show is owned by Mary and Vincent Kelly.

Neighbors told The Jersey Journal that their 57-year-old son, William Kelly, moved in after their deaths.

The incident remains under investigation by the Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit and Jersey City police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the official website of the prosecutor's office. All information will be kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.