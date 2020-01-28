Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Authorities: Prisoner Escapes Custody At Newark Airport
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities ID Jersey City Mom Who Died Hours After Baby

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Jersey City police
Jersey City police Photo Credit: City of Jersey City Official Government Page

Both a newborn baby girl and her mom died after a home delivery in Jersey City over the weekend, authorities said.

Authorities found the infant unresponsive when they responded to 33 Suburbia Ct. Saturday around 6 a.m. on report of a female needing medical assistance, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

The baby's mom, Sandra Provost, 41, was transported to Jersey City Medical Center for treatment of a medical condition, the prosecutor's office said.

Authorities did not say whether or not the woman's condition was related to the birth of her new daughter.

The infant was pronounced dead at 6:05 a.m. and her mother died at 4:50 p.m., at the hospital.

33 Suburbia Ct., Jersey City

Google Maps

The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner'ss Office.

The incident remains under investigation by the Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit and Jersey City police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the official website of the prosecutor's office.

All information will be kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.