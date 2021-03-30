Authorities ID Boy, 16, Killed In Jersey City Shooting

A 16-year-old boy was killed in a Jersey City shooting Monday night, authorities said.

Jersey City police responded to a report of shots fired in the vestibule of a building at 83 Bergen Ave., just after 10:30 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

There, they found Kaheem Taylor with gunshot wounds to the upper body, Suarez said.

Taylor was taken to Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 11:15 p.m., Suarez said.

The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are actively investigating the case.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on their website.

