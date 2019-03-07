Contact Us
Authorities ID Body Pulled From Reservoir As Missing Boonton Man

Cecilia Levine
Sean Stohl
Sean Stohl Photo Credit: Boonton PD

A body found in the Boonton Reservoir Sunday was identified as a local man reported missing last year by local police, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.

Sean Stohl, 53, was reported missing by the Boonton Police Department last November, and was considered to be "endangered" due to pre-existing medical conditions.

His body was found on the Parsippany side of the reservoir Sunday, the prosecutor's office said.

