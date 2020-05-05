Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Authorities ID Body Of Man Slain In Somerset County Woods

A homicide investigation has been launched after police say a body was discovered in the woods near a home on Park Street in Franklin Township.
A 27-year-old man found dead in the woods near a Somerset County home was the victim of a homicide, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity at a home on Park Street in Franklin Township shortly before 6:40 p.m. April 29, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said in a joint press release.

The body was identified as Duane S. Banks, who lived on the same street, Robertson said.

The incident was ruled a homicide following an autopsy, authorities said.

No further information was being released as of Tuesday, May 5.

Detectives from the Franklin Township Police Department, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, the Crime Scene Investigations Unit, and Investigator’s from the Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to the call.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 .

