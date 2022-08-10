Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Suspicious Powder At Bergen County Board Of Elections Clears Building, Bring Hazmat Team
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities ID 2 Passengers Killed When Double-Decker Megabus Overturns On NJ Turnpike (PHOTOS)

by Cecilia Levine & Jon Craig
Wreckage of the bus Wreckage of the bus
Wreckage of the bus Photo Credit: Friends of Elizabeth NJ EMS locals 87 & 309 / Facebook
At the scene At the scene
At the scene Photo Credit: Friends of Elizabeth NJ EMS locals 87 & 309 Facebook

Authorities have identified the two people killed when a double-decker Megabus overturned on the NJ Turnpike Tuesday, Aug. 9, authorities said.

Three others were seriously hurt, including the bus driver.

The bus, carrying about 20 passengers, was heading south when it collided with a pickup truck on the outer roadway at milepost 93.1 in Woodbridge, New Jersey State Police said.

Cheryl Johnson, 59, of Bronx, N.Y. sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Cecilia Kiyanitza, 66, of Woodbury, N.J. was airlifted to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead. 

The driver of the bus, a 56-year-old male of Westville, N.J., sustained serious injuries. 

No injuries were reported to the driver of the Ford F-150 pickup.

Fourteen passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and four passengers sustained no injuries. 

The bus went off the road to the right and overturned onto the entrance ramp to the Thomas Edison Service Area. 

At least one person was airlifted to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.