Authorities ID 2 Passengers Killed In NJ Turnpike Bus Accident

by Cecilia Levine & Jon Craig
Cecilia Kiyanitza (inset) and the crash scene Cecilia Kiyanitza (inset) and the crash scene
Cecilia Kiyanitza (inset) and the crash scene Photo Credit: Facebook/ Cecilia Kiyanitza/ Friends of Elizabeth NJ EMS locals 87 & 309
Wreckage of the bus Wreckage of the bus
Wreckage of the bus Photo Credit: Friends of Elizabeth NJ EMS locals 87 & 309 / Facebook

Authorities have identified the two people killed in the double-decker Megabus overturn on the NJ Turnpike Tuesday, Aug. 9, authorities said.

Cheryl Johnson, 59, of Bronx, N.Y., was pronounced dead at the scene, while Cecilia Kiyanitza, 66, of Woodbury, N.J. was airlifted to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead. 

The bus, carrying about 20 passengers, was heading south when it collided with a pickup truck on the outer roadway at milepost 93.1 in Woodbridge, New Jersey State Police said.

The driver of the bus, a 56-year-old male of Westville, N.J., sustained serious injuries.  No injuries were reported to the driver of the Ford F-150 pickup.

Fourteen passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and four passengers sustained no injuries. 

The bus went off the road to the right and overturned onto the entrance ramp to the Thomas Edison Service Area. 

This is a developing story. 

