Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: WATCH: Gas Pumps Struck By SUV On Route 1 Burst Into Flames
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities: Hackensack Woman Bit, Beat Pre-Teen Who Ran Away To Escape Abuse

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Sugell Bakir
Sugell Bakir Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

An insurance broker from Hackensack beat and bit a pre-teen who then ran from home to escape further abuse, authorities said Wednesday.

Sugell Bakir, 40, remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing this Friday on child endangerment charges, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Hackensack investigating a report of a missing juvenile notified members of Musella’s Special Victims Unit after finding the pre-teen with several face and hand injuries, the prorsecutor said.

SVU and Hackensack detectives learned that Bakir “pushed the child, bit, and struck the child in the head with an object after which time the child fled the area,” Musella said.

The prosecutor thanked Hackensack police for their assistance in the investigation.

******

ALSO SEE: Hackensack police charged a Hackensack woman in the viral video assault of a Staples customer who asked her to wear a mask.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/hackensack/police-fire/gotcha-arrest-made-in-staples-assault/791971/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.