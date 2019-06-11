Authorities: Hackensack Stock Clerk Who Filed Scam Complaint Was Posing As Someone Else

A supermarket stock clerk from Hackensack presented a bogus ID stolen from a Florida resident when she filed a complaint with city police claiming she’d been scammed by someone else, said authorities who arrested her.

Jayne D. Garrido-Contreras, 55, had been using the fake non-driver ID obtained from the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) since November 2011, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

She then got another in her own name in November, he said.

Using the bogus ID and a fake Social Security card, Garrido-Contreras opened three bank accounts -- and in January filed the police report claiming that she’d been defrauded, Musella said.

In March, the MVC’s Security and

Investigation Unit notified Musella’s Financial Crimes Unit

that Garrido-Contreras “had two identities on record and defrauded the MVC,” the prosecutor said.

Garrido-Contreras, of Pine Street, was charged with impersonation, knowingly exhibiting false government-issued identifications, ID trafficking and filing a false report to law enforcement following an investigation by Hackensack police and Musella’s Financial Crimes Unit.

She was processed at the Bergen County Jail and ordered released by a judge pending a June 26 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

